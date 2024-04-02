Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares of March 25th 2024
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|
Name of the issuer
|
Identity code of the issuer
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
25/03/2024
|
FR0010307819
|
13 000
|
97,05231
|
AQEU
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
25/03/2024
|
FR0010307819
|
66 670
|
97,2433
|
CCXE
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
25/03/2024
|
FR0010307819
|
12 540
|
97,04431
|
TQEX
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
25/03/2024
|
FR0010307819
|
43 712
|
96,9748
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
135 922
|
97,1203
