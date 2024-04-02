Sostravel.com Approves the Annual Financial Statement Draft as of December 31, 2023: Profit of ¬1.169 Million and Gross Booking Value Growth of 29.6%

Below are the main financial and economic data: REVENUE: ¬19.527 million (compared to ¬17.118 million as of 31/12/2022) +14.07%

EBITDA: ¬461,251 (compared to ¬23k as of 31/12/2022) +¬438,219

Adjusted EBITDA: ¬541,087 +¬79,836 versus EBITDA

EBIT: -¬95,675, showing strong improvement (compared to -¬673,828 as of 31/12/22)

Net result: ¬1.169 million, significantly improved (compared to -¬616k as of 31/12/2022)

Adjusted NFP (net financial position) (cash): -¬27k (*) (compared to -¬761k as of 30/06/2023)

Gross Booking Value (**) as of March 27, 2024, equal to ¬7.17 million (up by 29.6% compared to the same period in 2023) (*) The minus sign indicates a positive cash balance.

(**) Off-balance sheet value of bookings received.

Sostravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan: SOS and OTCQB New York: SOSAF), an Italian digital travel platform for bookings, itineraries, flight and airport information, car rental, experiences, and travel tech services including Lost Luggage Concierge and Dr. Travel, through the apps sostravel and flio as well as the platforms www.sostravel.com and www.amareitalia.com, ("SosTravel" or the "Company"), announces that the Board of Directors, meeting today, has approved the annual financial statement as of December 31, 2023.

Carmine Colella, CEO of Sostravel.com, commented: "The Gross Booking Value results as of March 27, 2024, amounting to 7.17 million Euros (an increase of 29.6%), and the services of the 'Passenger Services' business unit, which includes Lost Luggage Concierge and Dr. Travel, showing strong growth for the period, are the outcome of the performance of the dedicated team that we deployed in the fourth quarter of 2023, and the great success of the Private Label products in Sardinia and Kenya, which enable us to confirm the objectives of the Industrial Plan for 2027."

The Company has exceeded the EBITDA targets presented in the original version of the Plan published in February 2023. The Company therefore confirms the objectives of the Industrial Plan for 2027, as summarized below:

KPIs ¬ 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E Revenues 20,9M 25M 29M 32,5M Growth YoY % 7,6% 19,4% 15,7% 12,0% EBITDA 1,29M 2,17M 3,15M 3,83M EBITDA margin % 6,2% 8,7% 10,9% 11,8% PFN (cash) (1,57M) (2,61M) (4,50M) (4,89M)

