AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Sopra Steria Group: Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as at 31 March 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP):

In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority), Sopra Steria Group hereby informs its shareholders that the number of shares and voting rights as at 31 March 2024 are:

  • Total number of shares: 20,547,701
  • Theoretical number of voting rights: 26,469,319
  • Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 26,309,415

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240417078354/en/

Investor Relations

Sopra Steria Group
Olivier Psaume
investors@soprasteria.com
+33.1.40.67.68.16

Press Relations

Image Sept
Caroline Simon-Phélip
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33.1.53.70.74.65

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Sopra Steria Group

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Quartalszahlen Q1/2024
    Johnson & Johnson schlägt Gewinnerwartungen und erhöht erneut die Dividendegestern, 14:17 Uhr · onvista
  2. Dax Tagesrückblick 16.04.2024
    Deutliche Kursverluste durch Nahostkonflikt - Fresenius legt ordentlich zugestern, 17:31 Uhr · onvista
  3. Dax Chartanalyse 16.04.2024
    Nahostkonflikt sorgt erneut für Verkaufsdruck - Schlagzeilen dominieren das Geschehengestern, 11:15 Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden