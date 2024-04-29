Tineco Reinvented Cleaning with the SWITCH S7: A Two-Faced Solution

Tineco, a specialist in floor care and smart appliances, unveils its latest technological gem: the SWITCH S7, accompanied by three innovative new features.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240428197589/en/

Tineco FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 (Photo: Business Wire)

The SWITCH S7 cleverly combines the functions of a wet and dry vacuum cleaner and a cordless vacuum cleaner, offering a complete solution for optimal cleaning of the entire house and all floors.

Equipped with a SWITCH Pro motor that allows you to switch between suction modes, the SWITCH S7 offers unmatched versatility. With its FlashDry system, heated up to 450W, it ensures rapid drying and effective disinfection of the brush in just 5 minutes. In addition, its innovative Pouch Cell battery guarantees a lifespan three times longer. The SWITCH S7 meets all your needs in terms of functionalities.

This revolutionary cleaning solution simplifies cleaning by allowing you to vacuum and mop floors in one step, for an impeccable result in a minimum of time.

Features of the Switch S7:

FlashDry system for deep cleaning and fast drying.

Pouch Cell battery for extended runtime.

MHCBS" technology for spotless floors.

ZeroTangle brush for tangle-free suction.

PureCyclone system for optimal filtration.

SmoothPower system for effortless handling.

Dual-edge edge cleaning for complete coverage.

LED headlight for perfect visibility.

Availability:

The Tineco Switch S7 will be available for purchase on the Tineco Official Webstore and Amazon starting April 30th on the Tineco official webstore and May 1st on the Tineco Amazon store. The MSRP is 899 EUR.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240428197589/en/

Chris.lxg@tineco.com