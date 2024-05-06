SINOX Group to Showcase the Latest Synlox e-Security System at Eurobike

The SINOX Group will showcase the brand-new technology, the Synlox e-security system, at this year's Eurobike exhibition. This initiative leads the traditional lock industry and aims to provide E-bikes with more comprehensive protection.

SINOX Group will showcase the brand-new technological innovation - the Synlox e-security system at the 2024 Eurobike exhibition. Synlox represents an advanced E-bike security solution, upgrading from aftermarket add-on locks to integrating security mechanisms directly into the production process. This initiative leads the traditional lock industry by providing comprehensive protection from the outset. The system features various components such as frame lock, battery lock, kickstand lock, and utilizes CANbus communication, ushering pedal-assist electric bicycles into a new era of mobile transportation and gradually advancing towards the IoT.

Eurobike show is the world's largest professional bicycle exhibition and serves as a central platform for bicycles and future mobility, providing an excellent opportunity to showcase the latest technologies and innovative solutions. According to the inaugural global market report by the World Bicycle Industry Association (WBIA), global bicycle sales reached 96 million units in 2021, with popular pedal-assist electric bicycles accounting for approximately 9.7 million units. With the steadily increasing global demand for electric bicycles, comprehensive vehicle security solutions have become essential. Therefore, the introduction of the Synlox will inject new momentum into the bicycle industry and provide consumers with safer and more convenient travel options.

From July 3rd to July 7th, 2024, visitors are welcome to explore the advancements brought by the Synlox system for bicycle safety at Booth Hall 9.1 F88 at the Eurobike exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany.

SINOX COMPANY LIMITED

Contact person: Raymond Lo

Tel: +886-2-8227-6730 #1822

Email: info@sinoxlock.com

Website: https://www.sinoxlock.com/