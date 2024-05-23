KAYTUS Launches K22V2 Server, Pioneering New Architecture of 2U Half-Width Ultra Efficiency

Compared to two standard 1U rack servers, the K22V2 improves cooling efficiency by 40%, and reduces up to 8% in total server power consumption.

KAYTUS, a leading IT infrastructure provider, launched at ISC High Performance 2024 the K22V2, a multi-node server with exceptional compute density and energy efficiency. The K22V2 integrates two independent hot-swap single-socket compute nodes in a 2U form factor. Each node supports either a 4th Gen AMD EPYC" 9004 series processor with 12 DDR5 RDIMMs (4800MHz) or a 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® processor with eight DDR5 RDIMMs (5600MHz), offering flexible storage and I/O configurations. Each node also supports 6 SATA/NVMe SSDs or 8 E1.S SSDs, along with 4 PCIe 5.0 slots and one OCP NIC 3.0. This makes it an optimal choice for compute-intensive applications, suitable for customers seeking both high compute density and cooling efficiency.

Advanced 1U Computing Density Enhanced by 2U Cooling and O&M Efficiency

Focused on energy efficiency, K22V2 is fitted to accommodate two single-socket nodes within a 2U space, in a horizontal layout. Each node functions as an autonomous server system, enabling independent hot maintenance with plug-and-play support to minimize disruption, thus significantly enhancing O&M efficiency. This design is advantageous for opting for 2U high efficiency heatsinks. A 2U heatsink, due to its effective utilization of vertical space, features a length merely one-fifth that of a 1U heatsink, facilitating a more efficient server layout. Furthermore, the air flow resistance of a 1U heatsink is four times that of a 2U counterpart at the same air volume (50 CFM), necessitating fans with higher power.

According to testing data, the cooling efficiency of the server in a 2U space is superior when two single-socket nodes are horizontally arranged in parallel compared to when two 1U single-socket nodes are vertically stacked. The K22V2 demonstrates 40% better cooling efficiency compared to two standard 1U rack servers under the same computing conditions, while also reducing power consumption by up to 8%.

New pioneering architecture delivers better cost performance efficiency

The K22V2 server features a streamlined modular design where two nodes share the chassis, backplane, fan, and PSU, providing significant L6 cost advantages compared to products with two independent nodes. This pioneering architecture is optimized for high-performance single-socket processors and addresses the issue of high migration costs associated with a single server failure impacting multiple tasks. Consequently, the K22V2 is versatile, supporting a wide range of typical applications from computing to big data, and is ideal for scenarios requiring demanding computing density and cooling efficiency. Additionally, it offers users more convenient O&M.

System Overview KAYTUS K22V2 Multi-node server (Side by side) Normal 2x 1U servers (Stack up) System Configuration System depth 880 mm 850 mm CPU Heatsink 2U EVAC 1U EVAC Fan 6056*6 4056*8 CPU Power (EGS) 300W 300W CPU Core Count 104 208 Thermal Evaluation Result Fan Duty 50% 70% Total Fan Power 83.6W 268.8W Fan Power/Per CPU 41.8W 67.2W Note All thermal evaluations are based on conditions of a 35°C ambient temperature, sea level, and a normally operating fan.

