Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of
Voting Right
(including shares
held by the Company)

Total number of
Voting Right
(excluding shares
held by the Company)

 

Mai 31, 2024

 

75,043,514

 

93,192,972

 

92,826,602

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240605770039/en/

Arkema

