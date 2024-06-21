AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 14 June 2024 to 20 June 2024

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/06/2024

FR0013230612

3,060

21.3899

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/06/2024

FR0013230612

1,694

21.2045

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/06/2024

FR0013230612

876

21.5080

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/06/2024

FR0013230612

1,407

21.6120

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/06/2024

FR0013230612

1,462

21.9465

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

8,499

21.497600

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240621184320/en/

Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital

