Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 14 June 2024 to 20 June 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/06/2024 FR0013230612 3,060 21.3899 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/06/2024 FR0013230612 1,694 21.2045 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/06/2024 FR0013230612 876 21.5080 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/06/2024 FR0013230612 1,407 21.6120 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/06/2024 FR0013230612 1,462 21.9465 XPAR TOTAL 8,499 21.497600

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240621184320/en/

Tikehau Capital