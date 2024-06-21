Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 14 June 2024 to 20 June 2024
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
14/06/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
3,060
|
21.3899
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
17/06/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,694
|
21.2045
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
18/06/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
876
|
21.5080
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/06/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,407
|
21.6120
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
20/06/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,462
|
21.9465
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
8,499
|
21.497600
|
