EQS-Adhoc: Marley Spoon Group SE: Wechsel im Vorstandsvorsitz der Marley Spoon Group SE und der Marley Spoon SE

EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Schlagwort(e): Personalie

Marley Spoon Group SE: Wechsel im Vorstandsvorsitz der Marley Spoon Group SE und der Marley Spoon SE



26.06.2024 / 17:09 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Veröffentlichung von Insiderinformationen nach

Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

Wechsel im Vorstandsvorsitz der Marley Spoon Group SE und der Marley Spoon SE

Der Aufsichtsrat der Marley Spoon Group SE und Herr Fabian Siegel haben sich heute darauf verständigt, dass Herr Siegel mit Wirkung zum 26. Juni 2024 einvernehmlich aus dem Vorstand der Marley Spoon Group SE ausscheidet. Herr Siegel wird zum 26. Juni 2024 auch aus dem Vorstand der Marley Spoon SE ausscheiden. Nachfolger von Herrn Siegel als Vorstandsvorsitzender der Marley Spoon Group SE und der Marley Spoon SE wird zum 27. Juni 2024 der bisherige Chief Operating Officer, Herr Daniel Raab. Außerdem sind heute in beiden Gesellschaften Frau Nasreen Abduljaleel (Chief Technology and Product Officer) sowie Herr Federico Rossi (Chief Marketing Officer) mit Wirkung zum 27. Juni 2024 zu weiteren Vorstandsmitgliedern bestellt worden.

26. Juni 2024

Ansprechpartner:

Name: Johanna Rochel

Position: General Counsel

Tel.: +351920150972

E-Mail: johanna.rochel@marleyspoon.com

Important Notice

This publication may not be published, distributed, or transmitted in the United States, Canada, or Japan. This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the “Securities”) of the Company in the United States, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The Securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions.

Ende der Insiderinformation

26.06.2024 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Marley Spoon Group SE 9 Rue de Bitbourg 1273 Luxembourg Luxemburg E-Mail: ir@marleyspoon.com Internet: www.marleyspoongroup.com ISIN: LU2380748603, LU2380748785 WKN: A3C81B Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, München, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1933993

Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

1933993 26.06.2024 CET/CEST