AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)

Total number of Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)

 

June 30, 2024

 

75,043,514

 

93,191,914

 

92,825,544

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240702280158/en/

Arkema

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Arkema
ARKEMA ADR/1 EO 10

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden