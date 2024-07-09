AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Getlink: Shuttle Traffic in June 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET):

 

 

June 24

June 23

Change

Jan-June 2024

Jan-June 2023

Change

Truck Shuttles

Trucks

97,501

102,393

-5%

601,710

624,435

-4%

Passenger Shuttles

Passenger cars*

216,772

214,180

+1%

967,962

1,009,899

-4%

* Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In June 2024, LeShuttle Freight carried 97,501 trucks, down 5% compared to June 2023. Since 1 January, more than 600,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on board the Shuttles.

LeShuttle carried 216,772 passenger vehicles in June, up 1% compared to June 2023. Close to 968,000 passenger vehicles have been transported since 1 January.

The July traffic figures will be published on Thursday 8 August 2024, pre-market opening.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, more than 500 million people and more than 102 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment (through its activities, the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.9 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240708961214/en/

