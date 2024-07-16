Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 08 July to 10 July 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 July to 10 July 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/8/2024 FR0010313833 7000 84,5888 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/9/2024 FR0010313833 7000 82,2645 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/10/2024 FR0010313833 1000 81,4206 XPAR TOTAL 15 000 83,2929

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

