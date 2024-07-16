AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 08 July to 10 July 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 July to 10 July 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/8/2024

FR0010313833

7000

84,5888

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/9/2024

FR0010313833

7000

82,2645

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/10/2024

FR0010313833

1000

81,4206

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

15 000

83,2929

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716878746/en/

