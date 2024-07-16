AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
TotalEnergies SE: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Share Capital as at June, 30 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights

Theoretical (1)

Exercisable (2)

June 30, 2024

2,397,679,661

2,397,679,661

2,309,888,272

(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of exercisable voting rights amounts to 2,309,888,272, after deduction of 87,791,389 treasury shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716139748/en/

TotalEnergies SE

