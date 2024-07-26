AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Sopra Steria Group: 2024 Half-Year Financial Report Now Available

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP) announces today that they have made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) the half-yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2024.

It is made publicly available under the conditions set forth by existing regulations and can be found online at https://www.soprasteria.com/en/investors (under Investors/Financial Publications & Reports/Financial Reports).

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240726871051/en/

Investor Relations

Sopra Steria Group
Olivier Psaume
investors@soprasteria.com
+33.1.40.67.68.16

Press Relations

Image Sept
Caroline Simon
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33.1.53.70.74.65

