Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 12 August to 16 August 2024
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 12 August to 16 August 2024
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/12/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
2272
|
78.5120
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/13/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
4544
|
77.3210
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/14/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
5298
|
77.5926
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/15/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
2272
|
78.3421
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/16/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
2272
|
79.5513
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
16,658
|
78.0133
