Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 12 August to 16 August 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 12 August to 16 August 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/12/2024

FR0010313833

2272

78.5120

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/13/2024

FR0010313833

4544

77.3210

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/14/2024

FR0010313833

5298

77.5926

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/15/2024

FR0010313833

2272

78.3421

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/16/2024

FR0010313833

2272

79.5513

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

16,658

78.0133

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240820253508/en/

Arkema

