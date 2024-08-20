Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 12 August to 16 August 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 12 August to 16 August 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/12/2024 FR0010313833 2272 78.5120 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/13/2024 FR0010313833 4544 77.3210 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/14/2024 FR0010313833 5298 77.5926 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/15/2024 FR0010313833 2272 78.3421 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/16/2024 FR0010313833 2272 79.5513 XPAR TOTAL 16,658 78.0133

