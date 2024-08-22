Valuing Localization and Customer Service, Dongfeng Motor Actively Promotes ASEAN Marketing Strategy

The ASEAN market is a key market area for Dongfeng Motor's overseas business. Dongfeng has increased the launch of new products in Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia, strengthened customer service, actively promoted localized marketing, firmly implemented the international development strategy with its strong automobile manufacturing strength and long-standing industry experience, and is committed to jointly developing a mutually beneficial and win-win future with its partners.

In the Vietnamese market, Dongfeng Commercial Vehicles and its partners build a full value chain cooperation system, including product research and development, sales training, marketing and after-sales service. By organizing a series of theme activities of service marketing innovation, it enhances the professional ability of service technicians, and strengthens product adaptability and service response speed.

In May, Dongfeng successfully held the launch conference of the DOGFENG GX tractor in Vietnam, and participated in the whole process of pre-sales and after-sales of the product, which promoted the growth of brand volume. Also, Dongfeng Motor pays attention to service quality, systematically conducts new product listing and maintenance training, ensures that consumers get timely and efficient service support, and significantly improves customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.

In Myanmar market, Dongfeng Commercial Vehicles have increased customer loyalty through free maintenance activities. In the Indonesian market, Dongfeng Motor places great emphasis on local characteristics, offering customers a high-quality experience through professional exhibitions and test drives. In Cambodia, it strengthens the user experience and product reputation through the launch events of new cars.

At the upcoming 21st China-ASEAN Expo, Dongfeng Motor will showcase 10 representative models and nearly 100 products across four categories, including agricultural machinery and spare parts, present a unified group image, strengthen cooperation and exchanges with potential partners of ASEAN countries, and promote international development.

Dongfeng Motor will always take customer demand as the guide, deepen localization development, fully implement the concept of "customer first" in product innovation, marketing strategy, channel expansion and service upgrade, and achieve sustained growth in global business.

