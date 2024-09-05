AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: S Immo AG (von NuWays AG): Sell

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: S Immo AG - from NuWays AG

05.09.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to S Immo AG

     Company Name:                S Immo AG
     ISIN:                        AT0000652250

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Sell
     from:                        05.09.2024
     Target price:                EUR 22.05
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Philipp Sennewald

SO process: Cash compensation determined

Topic: On Tuesday evening, IMMOFINANZ announced the cash compensation for
the remaining minority shareholders of S IMMO at EUR 22.05 per share. The
determination of the cash settlement amount has been based on a valuation
report conducted by PwC. In addition, the correctness of the report will be
examined by BDO Austria as the court-appointed expert auditor.

As mentioned in our previous update, the resolution on the squeeze-out is to
be passed at an Extraordinary General Meeting of S IMMO, which has now been
scheduled for 14 October. The valuation report is then also published one
month before the meeting. Afterward, the resolution will be entered into the
commercial register, whereupon a two-months period for the cash settlement
begins. At the same time, the Vienna Stock Exchange is seen to initiate the
delisting of the shares, which we expect to happen already in the course of
Q4.

In our view, the announced cash settlement amount has to be seen as a fair
offer, as it reflects only an 11% discount to the company's EPRA NTA of EUR
24.86 per share (as of H1 '24). In fact, this compares to an average NTA
discount of our conducted peer group (LEG, VNA, IIA, AT1, CAI, TEG, GYC) of
30%, which is also in accordance with S IMMO's NTA discount of 29% the day
prior to the announcement of the initiation of the squeeze-out process.

In accordance with the announced cash compensation and subject to the audit
by BDO, we reduce our
PT to EUR 22.05 (old: EUR 24.00) and further recommend the remaining
shareholders to SELL.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30725.pdf
For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1981907 05.09.2024 CET/CEST

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
S IMMO

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Trading-Impuls
Diese Chartformation deutet auf Abwärtspotenzial für Siemens Energy hingestern, 11:45 Uhr · onvista
Diese Chartformation deutet auf Abwärtspotenzial für Siemens Energy hin
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
CTS Eventim - Rücksetzer als Chance?03. Sept. · onvista
CTS Eventim - Rücksetzer als Chance?
Abgabefrist endete am 2. September
Steuererklärung: Das sind die wichtigsten Regeln für Anleger01. Sept. · onvista-Partners
Steuererklärung: Das sind die wichtigsten Regeln für Anleger
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden