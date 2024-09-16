Sopra Steria: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From September 9th to September 13th, 2024

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument (Code ISIN) Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 11/09/2024 FR0000050809 26 178 Euronext SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 10/09/2024 FR0000050809 377 177.7897 Euronext

Detail transaction by transaction

Identity code of the Issuer Name of the Broker Identity code of the Broker Day/Hour of the transaction (CET) (CET) Identity code of the financial instrument Price per unit Currency Quantity bought Identity code of the Market Reference number of the transaction Purpose of the buyback 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2024-09-11T09:01:30+178:00 FR0000050809 178.00 EUR 26 XPAR 92653746 Employee share 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2024-09-10T17:02:08+178:00 FR0000050809 178.00 EUR 15 XPAR 92646202 Employee share 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2024-09-10T15:07:46+178:00 FR0000050809 178.00 EUR 29 XPAR 92633761 Employee share 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2024-09-10T15:07:46+178:00 FR0000050809 178.00 EUR 38 XPAR 92633760 Employee share 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2024-09-10T15:07:46+178:00 FR0000050809 178.00 EUR 38 XPAR 92633759 Employee share 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00 FR0000050809 178.00 EUR 5 XPAR 92605681 Employee share 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00 FR0000050809 178.00 EUR 30 XPAR 92605680 Employee share 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00 FR0000050809 178.00 EUR 14 XPAR 92605677 Employee share 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00 FR0000050809 178.00 EUR 16 XPAR 92605676 Employee share 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00 FR0000050809 178.00 EUR 14.00 XPAR 92605675 Employee share 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00 FR0000050809 178.00 EUR 14.00 XPAR 92605674 Employee share 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00 FR0000050809 178 EUR 13.00 XPAR 92605673 Employee share 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00 FR0000050809 178 EUR 30.00 XPAR 92605672 Employee share 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00 FR0000050809 178 EUR 30.00 XPAR 92605671 Employee share 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00 FR0000050809 178 EUR 30.00 XPAR 92605670 Employee share 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2024-09-10T09:02:51+177:00 FR0000050809 177 EUR 61.00 XPAR 92604296 Employee share

Investor Relations

Sopra Steria Group

Olivier Psaume

investors@soprasteria.com

+33 (0)1 40 67 68 16

Press Relations

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

caroline.simon@image7.fr

+33 (0)1 53 70 74 65