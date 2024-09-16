AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Sopra Steria: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From September 9th to September 13th, 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares

Name of the Issuer

Identity code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument (Code ISIN)

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

11/09/2024

FR0000050809

26

178

Euronext

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

10/09/2024

FR0000050809

377

177.7897

Euronext

Detail transaction by transaction

Identity code of the Issuer

Name of the Broker

Identity code of the Broker

Day/Hour of the transaction (CET)

(CET) Identity code of the financial instrument

Price per unit

Currency

Quantity bought

Identity code of the Market

Reference number of the transaction

Purpose of the buyback

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2024-09-11T09:01:30+178:00

FR0000050809

178.00

EUR

26

XPAR

92653746

Employee share

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2024-09-10T17:02:08+178:00

FR0000050809

178.00

EUR

15

XPAR

92646202

Employee share

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2024-09-10T15:07:46+178:00

FR0000050809

178.00

EUR

29

XPAR

92633761

Employee share

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2024-09-10T15:07:46+178:00

FR0000050809

178.00

EUR

38

XPAR

92633760

Employee share

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2024-09-10T15:07:46+178:00

FR0000050809

178.00

EUR

38

XPAR

92633759

Employee share

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00

FR0000050809

178.00

EUR

5

XPAR

92605681

Employee share

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00

FR0000050809

178.00

EUR

30

XPAR

92605680

Employee share

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00

FR0000050809

178.00

EUR

14

XPAR

92605677

Employee share

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00

FR0000050809

178.00

EUR

16

XPAR

92605676

Employee share

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00

FR0000050809

178.00

EUR

14.00

XPAR

92605675

Employee share

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00

FR0000050809

178.00

EUR

14.00

XPAR

92605674

Employee share

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00

FR0000050809

178

EUR

13.00

XPAR

92605673

Employee share

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00

FR0000050809

178

EUR

30.00

XPAR

92605672

Employee share

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00

FR0000050809

178

EUR

30.00

XPAR

92605671

Employee share

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00

FR0000050809

178

EUR

30.00

XPAR

92605670

Employee share

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2024-09-10T09:02:51+177:00

FR0000050809

177

EUR

61.00

XPAR

92604296

Employee share

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916024071/en/

Investor Relations

Sopra Steria Group
Olivier Psaume
investors@soprasteria.com
+33 (0)1 40 67 68 16

Press Relations

Image Sept
Caroline Simon
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 65

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Sopra Steria Group

