Sopra Steria: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From September 9th to September 13th, 2024
Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identity code of the Issuer
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial instrument (Code ISIN)
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market
|
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
11/09/2024
|
FR0000050809
|
26
|
178
|
Euronext
|
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
10/09/2024
|
FR0000050809
|
377
|
177.7897
|
Euronext
Detail transaction by transaction
|
Identity code of the Issuer
|
Name of the Broker
|
Identity code of the Broker
|
Day/Hour of the transaction (CET)
|
(CET) Identity code of the financial instrument
|
Price per unit
|
Currency
|
Quantity bought
|
Identity code of the Market
|
Reference number of the transaction
|
Purpose of the buyback
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2024-09-11T09:01:30+178:00
|
FR0000050809
|
178.00
|
EUR
|
26
|
XPAR
|
92653746
|
Employee share
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2024-09-10T17:02:08+178:00
|
FR0000050809
|
178.00
|
EUR
|
15
|
XPAR
|
92646202
|
Employee share
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2024-09-10T15:07:46+178:00
|
FR0000050809
|
178.00
|
EUR
|
29
|
XPAR
|
92633761
|
Employee share
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2024-09-10T15:07:46+178:00
|
FR0000050809
|
178.00
|
EUR
|
38
|
XPAR
|
92633760
|
Employee share
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2024-09-10T15:07:46+178:00
|
FR0000050809
|
178.00
|
EUR
|
38
|
XPAR
|
92633759
|
Employee share
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00
|
FR0000050809
|
178.00
|
EUR
|
5
|
XPAR
|
92605681
|
Employee share
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00
|
FR0000050809
|
178.00
|
EUR
|
30
|
XPAR
|
92605680
|
Employee share
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00
|
FR0000050809
|
178.00
|
EUR
|
14
|
XPAR
|
92605677
|
Employee share
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00
|
FR0000050809
|
178.00
|
EUR
|
16
|
XPAR
|
92605676
|
Employee share
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00
|
FR0000050809
|
178.00
|
EUR
|
14.00
|
XPAR
|
92605675
|
Employee share
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00
|
FR0000050809
|
178.00
|
EUR
|
14.00
|
XPAR
|
92605674
|
Employee share
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00
|
FR0000050809
|
178
|
EUR
|
13.00
|
XPAR
|
92605673
|
Employee share
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00
|
FR0000050809
|
178
|
EUR
|
30.00
|
XPAR
|
92605672
|
Employee share
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00
|
FR0000050809
|
178
|
EUR
|
30.00
|
XPAR
|
92605671
|
Employee share
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2024-09-10T09:12:56+178:00
|
FR0000050809
|
178
|
EUR
|
30.00
|
XPAR
|
92605670
|
Employee share
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2024-09-10T09:02:51+177:00
|
FR0000050809
|
177
|
EUR
|
61.00
|
XPAR
|
92604296
|
Employee share
