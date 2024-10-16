Original-Research: ad pepper media International N.V. (von First Berlin Equit...

^ Original-Research: ad pepper media International N.V. - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH 16.10.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to ad pepper media International N.V. Company Name: ad pepper media International N.V. ISIN: NL0000238145 Reason for the Update research: Recommendation: Buy from: 16.10.2024 Target price: 2,90 Euro Target price on sight 12 Monaten of: Last rating change: 20.07.2020: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu ad pepper media International N.V. (ISIN: NL0000238145) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 2,90. Zusammenfassung: ad pepper media hat vorläufige Zahlen zu Umsatz und EBITDA für Q3 vorgelegt. Während der Umsatz im Jahresvergleich um 3% auf EUR5,2 Mio. zurückging, verfünffachte sich das EBITDA nahezu auf EUR485 Tsd., und die EBITDA-Marge stieg von 1,9% auf 9,3%. Der Hauptgrund für die kräftige EBITDA-Verbesserung waren Kostenoptimierungen. Der Anstieg des EBITDA in den ersten neun Monaten auf EUR1.192 Tsd. von EUR-345 Tsd. in 9M/23 belegt die beeindruckende Ergebniswende. Da das EBITDA in Q3 besser als erwartet ausfiel und Q4 das saisonal stärkste Quartal ist (Weihnachtsgeschäft), haben wir unsere EBITDA-Prognose für GJ/24 um 9% angehoben. Ein aktualisiertes DCF-Modell führt zu einem unveränderten Kursziel von EUR 2,90. Wir bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung. First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on ad pepper media International N.V. (ISIN: NL0000238145). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 2.90 price target. Abstract: ad pepper media has reported preliminary Q3 revenue and EBITDA. While revenue declined 3% y/y to EUR5.2m, EBITDA almost quintupled to EUR485k, and the EBITDA margin widened from 1.9% to 9.3%. The main reason for the strong EBITDA improvement was cost optimisation. In an eye-catching earnings turnaround, 9M EBITDA rose to EUR1,192k from EUR-345k in 9M/23. As Q3 EBITDA was better than expected, and Q4 is the seasonally strongest quarter (Christmas business), we have increased our FY/24 EBITDA forecast by 9%. An updated DCF model yields an unchanged EUR2.90 price target. We confirm our Buy recommendation. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31061.pdf Contact for questions: First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Herr Gaurav Tiwari Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686 web: www.firstberlin.com E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2009713 16.10.2024 CET/CEST °