Original-Research: ad pepper media International N.V. (von First Berlin Equit...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: ad pepper media International N.V. - from First Berlin
Equity Research GmbH

16.10.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to ad pepper media
International N.V.

     Company Name:            ad pepper media International N.V.
     ISIN:                    NL0000238145

     Reason for the           Update
     research:
     Recommendation:          Buy
     from:                    16.10.2024
     Target price:            2,90 Euro
     Target price on sight    12 Monaten
     of:
     Last rating change:      20.07.2020: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf
                              Kaufen
     Analyst:                 Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal


First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu ad pepper media
International N.V. (ISIN: NL0000238145) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten
von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel
von EUR 2,90.

Zusammenfassung:
ad pepper media hat vorläufige Zahlen zu Umsatz und EBITDA für Q3 vorgelegt.
Während der Umsatz im Jahresvergleich um 3% auf EUR5,2 Mio. zurückging,
verfünffachte sich das EBITDA nahezu auf EUR485 Tsd., und die EBITDA-Marge
stieg von 1,9% auf 9,3%. Der Hauptgrund für die kräftige EBITDA-Verbesserung
waren Kostenoptimierungen. Der Anstieg des EBITDA in den ersten neun Monaten
auf EUR1.192 Tsd. von EUR-345 Tsd. in 9M/23 belegt die beeindruckende
Ergebniswende. Da das EBITDA in Q3 besser als erwartet ausfiel und Q4 das
saisonal stärkste Quartal ist (Weihnachtsgeschäft), haben wir unsere
EBITDA-Prognose für GJ/24 um 9% angehoben. Ein aktualisiertes DCF-Modell
führt zu einem unveränderten Kursziel von EUR 2,90. Wir bestätigen unsere
Kaufempfehlung.


First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on ad pepper
media International N.V. (ISIN: NL0000238145). Analyst Dr. Karsten von
Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 2.90 price
target.

Abstract:
ad pepper media has reported preliminary Q3 revenue and EBITDA. While
revenue declined 3% y/y to EUR5.2m, EBITDA almost quintupled to EUR485k, and the
EBITDA margin widened from 1.9% to 9.3%. The main reason for the strong
EBITDA improvement was cost optimisation. In an eye-catching earnings
turnaround, 9M EBITDA rose to EUR1,192k from EUR-345k in 9M/23. As Q3 EBITDA was
better than expected, and Q4 is the seasonally strongest quarter (Christmas
business), we have increased our FY/24 EBITDA forecast by 9%. An updated DCF
model yields an unchanged EUR2.90 price target. We confirm our Buy
recommendation.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31061.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

