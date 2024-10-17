Original-Research: Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft A...

AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft
AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

17.10.2024 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Effecten-
und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG

     Company Name:          Deutsche Effectenund
                            WechselBeteiligungsgesellschaft AG
     ISIN:                  DE0008041005

     Reason for the         Update
     research:
     Recommendation:        Buy
     from:                  17.10.2024
     Target price:          EUR1.50
     Target price on        12 months
     sight of:
     Last rating change:    -
     Analyst:               Christian Orquera

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche
Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG (ISIN: DE0008041005).
Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price
target from EUR 1.80 to EUR 1.50.

Abstract:
Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft (DEWB) has
published its financial statements for H1/24. Adjusted for non-cash income,
the results were as expected. The company reported operating income from
exits of EUR0.4m (FBe: EUR0.4m; H1/23: EUR0.2m). The current difficult capital
market environment was the main obstacle for the completion of a major exit
transaction at an appropriate valuation. Management is continuing to work on
potential exit options, but completions before the end of 2024 are difficult
to predict and depend on further capital market developments. Based on
management's disciplined spending, OPEX fell to EUR0.4m (FBe: EUR0.4m; H1/23:
EUR0.6m). According to management, most companies from DEWB's investment
portfolio have healthy operations and performed well in H1/24.
Unfortunately, the share prices of the three listed holdings LAIQON, Naga
Group and Aifinyo have performed poorly despite a positive business outlook.
We have updated our financial model, and reiterate our Buy recommendation
with a lower price target of EUR1.50 (previously EUR1.80). We believe the
company is significantly undervalued at the current share price.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Effecten-
und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG (ISIN: DE0008041005)
veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und
senkt das Kursziel von EUR 1,80 auf EUR 1,50.

Zusammenfassung:
Die Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft (DEWB) hat
ihren H1/24-Bericht veröffentlicht. Bereinigt um nicht zahlungswirksame
Erträge fielen die Ergebnisse wie erwartet aus. Das Unternehmen erzielte ein
operatives Ergebnis aus Exits in Höhe von EUR0,4 Mio. (FBe: EUR0,4 Mio.; H1/23:
EUR0,2 Mio.). Das derzeit schwierige Kapitalmarktumfeld war das Haupthindernis
für den Abschluss einer größeren Exit-Transaktion zu einer angemessenen
Bewertung. Das Management arbeitet weiterhin an potenziellen
Ausstiegsoptionen, aber ein Abschluss vor Ende 2024 ist schwer vorherzusagen
und hängt von der weiteren Entwicklung der Kapitalmärkte ab. Aufgrund der
Ausgabendisziplin des Managements sanken die OPEX auf EUR0,4 Mio. (FBe: EUR0,4
Mio.; H1/23: EUR0,6 Mio.). Nach Angaben des Managements sind die meisten
Unternehmen aus dem Beteiligungsportfolio der DEWB operativ gesund und haben
sich in H1/24 gut entwickelt. Trotz positiver Geschäftsaussichten haben die
Aktienkurse der drei börsennotierten Beteiligungen LAIQON, Naga Group und
Aifinyo schwach performt. Wir haben unser Finanzmodell aktualisiert. Wir
bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung bei einem niedrigeren Kursziel von EUR1,50
(zuvor EUR1,80). Wir sind der Ansicht, dass das Unternehmen beim aktuellen
Aktienkurs deutlich unterbewertet ist.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.


You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31073.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

