Original-Research: R. STAHL AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: R. STAHL AG - from NuWays AG 23.10.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to R. STAHL AG Company Name: R. STAHL AG ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 23.10.2024 Target price: EUR 29.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Solid Q3 preview // FY guidance in reach Topic: R. Stahl will release its Q3 report on November 6th. We expect moderate sales growth and a slight decrease in EBIT from a high comparable base. Sales are expected to come in at EUR 90m, 4.7% above last year (eNuW), supported by a lower but still solid order backlog of EUR 121m end of H1'24. EBIT is seen to come in at EUR 7.5m (-12% yoy), leading to a sound 8.3% EBIT margin (-1.5ppts yoy). While extraordinary costs from the EXcelerate strategy program should be lower in Q3 and Q4, as already 80% of the costs have occurred, an increase in personnel costs could put pressure on profitability. We expect an increase from EUR 33.6m in Q3'23 up to EUR 36.0m (40% of sales vs. 37.6% in Q3'23), of which c. 70% should be attributable to wage inflation and 30% to a higher headcount (1,754 end of H1'24 vs. 1,715 end of H1'23). Solid order intake expected: After the subdued order intake in H2'23, driven by active destocking activities from customers due to an increasing stabilization of global supply chains and a muted European chemical industry, order intake in H1'24 recovered from a low level (EUR 181m in H1'24 vs. EUR 157m in H2'23). As demand in the chemical industry is slightly picking up and thanks to structural trends such as LNG and nuclear, we expect order intake to remain on a solid level (eNuW: EUR 88m). FY sales and adj. EBITDA guidance in reach: Management forecasts sales in

the range of EUR 335-350m (eNuW: EUR 349m) and an adj. EBITDA of EUR 35-45m (eNuW:

EUR 40m). The forecast looks reasonable to us and might be even a bit conservative on the top-line carried by an unbroken demand for electrical explosion protection solutions in the LNG and gas industry and a solid order backlog. R. Stahl's mid-term prospects remain bright as the company strongly benefits from (1) its superior market share along the LNG value chain, (2) a rising need for production automation across offshore oil and gas rigs, and production plants of several industries and (3) the ongoing nuclear renaissance across Europe. We reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged PT of EUR 29.00, based on DCF. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31091.pdf For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2013917 23.10.2024 CET/CEST °