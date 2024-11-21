Tineco Celebrates Black Friday with Unbeatable Smart Cleaning Deals

Black Friday on November 29th and the associated Black Week from November 21st to December 2nd is the perfect opportunity to really save on top technology products. Tineco, manufacturer of innovative cleaning devices, is also there with exclusive discounts and is offering six selected devices from its portfolio at special prices.

FLOOR ONE S5

With the smart FLOOR ONE S5 vacuum cleaner, hard floors can be cleaned particularly effectively, because vacuuming and wiping are done in a single step and with just one device. The smart iLoop sensor technology makes cleaning easier by detecting dust and wet or dry dirt. The iLoop ring on the colored LED display changes from red to blue as soon as the floor is clean. The exclusive brush head design enables optimized and streak-free cleaning of many hard-to-reach places. Thanks to the large containers for 0.8 liters of fresh water and 0.7 liters of dirty water, several living areas can be cleaned in one go without interruption.

The FLOOR ONE S5 is available on Amazon, Tineco Store and Kaufland during the period mentioned.

Original price: 509 EUR

Deal price: 269 EUR (47% discount)

Period: November 21st - December 2nd

iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete

The iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete offers a cordless solution for vacuuming and mopping in one step. It is suitable for a variety of hard floors such as hardwood, tiles and laminate. Its hands-free self-cleaning system ensures easy maintenance, while the improved battery life enables a longer cleaning time of up to 35 minutes. It also has a larger tank system with a 0.8 L fresh water tank and 0.72 L dirty water tank. The innovative brush head cleans edges and corners precisely, while the lightweight design and accessory upgrades improve the cleaning result.

The iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete is available on Amazon, Tineco Store and Kaufland during the said period.

Original price: 299 EUR

Deal price: 199 EUR (33% discount)

Period: 21.11. - 02.12.

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6

The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 impresses with its 180° flat design, which allows effortless maneuvering under furniture. Mini auxiliary wheels ensure easy handling in both directions. The 45° swivel design allows flexible movements, and the water tank embedded above the brush head makes cleaning easier. Its innovative 3-chamber system efficiently separates solids, liquids and air, protects the motor and maintains full cleaning power. The FlashDry self-cleaning system carries out a self-cleaning of the brush roll in just two minutes. The water is heated to remove dirt particles. A 70 °C warm air stream then ensures quick drying in five minutes, reduces odors and keeps the brush fluffy.

The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is available at Amazon, Tineco Store and Kaufland during the said period.

Original price: 599 EUR

Deal price: 439 EUR (27% discount)

Period: 21.11. - 02.12.

FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7

The FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 combines a floor washer and a stick vacuum cleaner in one device and can be used flexibly for house cleaning. With its FlashDry self-cleaning system, which completes the entire high-temperature self-cleaning process in just two minutes, the SWITCH S7 guarantees thorough cleaning and disinfection. The innovative pouch cell battery allows up to 40 minutes in mop vacuum cleaner mode and up to 65 minutes in vacuum cleaner mode.

The FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 is available during the said period on Amazon, Tineco Store and Kaufland.

Original price: 899 EUR

Deal price: 649 EUR (28% discount)

Period: November 21st - December 2nd

PURE ONE A50S

With a suction power of 185 W and a running time of up to 70 minutes, this cordless vacuum cleaner is ideal for carpets and hard floors. The 3D Sense Power brush automatically adjusts the suction power to the level of dirt, while the EdgeSense sensor and the 120° wide-angle headlight thoroughly clean even hard-to-reach areas. The 1-liter dust container and the suction tube that can be folded 180 degrees make cleaning even easier. Thanks to the ZeroTangle function, hair is efficiently picked up without getting tangled. The 6-stage filter system removes 99.99% of particles, ideal for allergy sufferers.

The PURE ONE A50S is available during the said period on Amazon, Tineco Store and Kaufland.

Original price: 299 EUR

Deal price: 239 EUR (20% discount)

Period: November 21st - December 2nd

PURE ONE STATION 5

The 3-in-1 cleaning station combines the processes of storing, cleaning and charging the vacuum cleaner in one device. With a generous dust container volume of 2.5 liters, it can hold dust from up to 45 uses without requiring frequent cleaning. The self-cleaning system cleans the brush, tube and filter thoroughly after each use. With a suction power of 175 W, the PURE ONE STATION 5 picks up dust, dirt and animal hair quickly and efficiently, resulting in increased cleaning performance.

The PURE ONE STATION 5 is available during the said period on Amazon, Tineco Store and Kaufland.

Original price: 399 EUR

Deal price: 339 EUR (15% discount)

Period: November 21st - December 2nd

About Tineco

Founded in 1998 with the launch of its first hoover, Tineco has driven innovation in the smart home appliance category. Tineco specializes in developing innovative smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With its PURE ONE hoover portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market - the FLOOR ONE series - Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart home appliance category.

