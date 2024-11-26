Mauna Kea Technologies: Raising Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Through Patient Voices

With its Needle-Based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy Solution, Mauna Kea is Playing a Decisive Role in the Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer

This Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext Growth: ALMKT),the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, is raising awareness about one of the deadliest cancers by sharing patient stories and emphasizing the importance of early detection.

With a five-year survival rate of just 13% and rising diagnoses among individuals under 50, urgent action is required to increase public knowledge and promote the use of advanced diagnostic tools. A recent survey reveals that 83% of people cannot identify early symptoms of pancreatic cancer, such as persistent abdominal or back pain, sudden-onset diabetes, unexplained weight loss, or jaundice. These findings highlight a critical gap in awareness, especially given the subtle and easily overlooked nature of these signs.

To address this disease, Mauna Kea Technologies is sharing stories of patients whose lives were transformed through timely diagnosis and innovative tools like the Cellvizio® platform at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Discover these inspiring journeys and learn more about pancreatic cancer symptoms by visiting this page. These stories underline the profound impact of early detection tools like Mauna Kea Technologies' Cellvizio®, which allows real-time cellular imaging during endoscopic procedures. Cellvizio® plays a pivotal role in accelerating accurate diagnoses, especially for patients at high risk or with indeterminate pancreatic cysts.

As part of its mission to improve patient care, Mauna Kea Technologies continues to collaborate with healthcare professionals and researchers worldwide to advance endomicroscopy and other diagnostic innovations.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio®, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio® platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

