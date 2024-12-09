Original-Research: Energiekontor AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

^ Original-Research: Energiekontor AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH 09.12.2024 / 15:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Energiekontor AG Company Name: Energiekontor AG ISIN: DE0005313506 Reason for the Update research: Recommendation: Buy from: 09.12.2024 Target price: 116,00 Euro Target price on sight 12 Monate of: Last rating change: 18.10.2022: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Energiekontor AG (ISIN: DE0005313506) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 120,00 auf EUR 116,00. Zusammenfassung: Energiekontor (EKT) hat die EBT-Prognose für 2024 von EUR30 Mio. bis EUR70 Mio. auf ca. EUR23 Mio. bis EUR27 Mio. gesenkt. Der Grund hierfür sind Projektverzögerungen. Insbesondere der Abschluss mehrerer Transaktionen wird voraussichtlich erst in Q1/25 abgeschlossen sein. Dies führt zu einer Ergebnisverschiebung von ca. EUR40 Mio. bis EUR45 Mio. von 2024 in das Jahr 2025. Trotz der Gewinnwarnung sind die Aussichten für die Folgejahre sehr gut, da EKT 370 MW im Bau hat, wovon der allergrößte Teil innerhalb der nächsten zwei Jahre in Betrieb gehen wird. Darüber hinaus verfügt das Unternehmen über Baugenehmigungen für Projekte in Höhe von 1,1 GW, die innerhalb der nächsten drei bis fünf Jahre realisiert werden sollen. Wir haben unsere Prognose für 2024E gesenkt und die Schätzungen für die folgenden Jahre angehoben. Ein aktualisiertes Sum-of-the-Parts-Modell führt zu einem neuen Kursziel von EUR116 (vorher: EUR120). Wir bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung. First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Energiekontor AG (ISIN: DE0005313506). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 120.00 to EUR 116.00. Abstract: Energiekontor (EKT) has lowered 2024 EBT guidance from EUR30m - EUR70m to ca. EUR23m - EUR27m. The reason for this is project delays. Specifically, the close of several transactions will probably not be finalised until Q1/25. This will result in a shift in earnings of ca. EUR40m to EUR45m from 2024 to 2025. Despite the profit warning, the prospects for the subsequent years are very good as EKT has 370 MW under construction, most of which will be commissioned within the next two years. Furthermore, the company has building permits for projects totalling 1.1 GW, which are to be realised within the next three to five years. We have lowered our 2024E forecast and raised estimates for the following years. An updated sum-of-the-parts model yields a new price target of EUR116 (previously: EUR120). We confirm our Buy recommendation. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31509.pdf Contact for questions: First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Herr Gaurav Tiwari Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686 web: www.firstberlin.com E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2047303 09.12.2024 CET/CEST °