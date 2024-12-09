AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Energiekontor AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Energiekontor AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

09.12.2024 / 15:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Energiekontor AG

     Company Name:            Energiekontor AG
     ISIN:                    DE0005313506

     Reason for the           Update
     research:
     Recommendation:          Buy
     from:                    09.12.2024
     Target price:            116,00 Euro
     Target price on sight    12 Monate
     of:
     Last rating change:      18.10.2022: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf
                              Kaufen
     Analyst:                 Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Energiekontor AG
(ISIN: DE0005313506) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal
bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 120,00 auf EUR
116,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Energiekontor (EKT) hat die EBT-Prognose für 2024 von EUR30 Mio. bis EUR70 Mio.
auf ca. EUR23 Mio. bis EUR27 Mio. gesenkt. Der Grund hierfür sind
Projektverzögerungen. Insbesondere der Abschluss mehrerer Transaktionen wird
voraussichtlich erst in Q1/25 abgeschlossen sein. Dies führt zu einer
Ergebnisverschiebung von ca. EUR40 Mio. bis EUR45 Mio. von 2024 in das Jahr
2025. Trotz der Gewinnwarnung sind die Aussichten für die Folgejahre sehr
gut, da EKT 370 MW im Bau hat, wovon der allergrößte Teil innerhalb der
nächsten zwei Jahre in Betrieb gehen wird. Darüber hinaus verfügt das
Unternehmen über Baugenehmigungen für Projekte in Höhe von 1,1 GW, die
innerhalb der nächsten drei bis fünf Jahre realisiert werden sollen. Wir
haben unsere Prognose für 2024E gesenkt und die Schätzungen für die
folgenden Jahre angehoben. Ein aktualisiertes Sum-of-the-Parts-Modell führt
zu einem neuen Kursziel von EUR116 (vorher: EUR120). Wir bestätigen unsere
Kaufempfehlung.


First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on
Energiekontor AG (ISIN: DE0005313506). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal
reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 120.00 to
EUR 116.00.

Abstract:
Energiekontor (EKT) has lowered 2024 EBT guidance from EUR30m - EUR70m to ca.
EUR23m - EUR27m. The reason for this is project delays. Specifically, the close
of several transactions will probably not be finalised until Q1/25. This
will result in a shift in earnings of ca. EUR40m to EUR45m from 2024 to 2025.
Despite the profit warning, the prospects for the subsequent years are very
good as EKT has 370 MW under construction, most of which will be
commissioned within the next two years. Furthermore, the company has
building permits for projects totalling 1.1 GW, which are to be realised
within the next three to five years. We have lowered our 2024E forecast and
raised estimates for the following years. An updated sum-of-the-parts model
yields a new price target of EUR116 (previously: EUR120). We confirm our Buy
recommendation.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31509.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2047303 09.12.2024 CET/CEST

