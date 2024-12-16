CORRECTING & REPLACING - Groupe Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs:Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Regulatory News:

This press release replaces the one published on 16 December at 11:44 a.m. for the following reason: error in the number of shares.

Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Groupe Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):

Date Number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at General Meetings) (*) 30 November 2024 461 957 155 461 957 155 461 800 456

(*) Without treasury shares and 1,130 ADP which do not carry any voting rights.

