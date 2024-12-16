CORRECTING & REPLACING - Groupe Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs:Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
Regulatory News:
This press release replaces the one published on 16 December at 11:44 a.m. for the following reason: error in the number of shares.
Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Groupe Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):
|
Date
|
Number of shares
|
Number of theoretical voting rights
|
Number of actual voting rights
(exercisable at General Meetings) (*)
|
30 November 2024
|
461 957 155
|
461 957 155
|
461 800 456
(*) Without treasury shares and 1,130 ADP which do not carry any voting rights.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241216862506/en/
Groupe Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs