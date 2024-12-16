AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
TotalEnergies SE: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Share Capital as at November, 30 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights

Theoretical (1)

Exercisable (2)

November 30, 2024

2,397,679,661

2,397,679,661

2,258,037,461

(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

(2) Total number of exercisable voting rights, after deduction of 139,642,200 treasury shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241216528959/en/

TotalEnergies SE

