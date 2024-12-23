Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 17 December to 20 December 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 17 December to 20 December 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/17/2024 FR0010313833 7000 72,8803 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/18/2024 FR0010313833 5000 72,5681 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/19/2024 FR0010313833 7000 70,9821 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/20/2024 FR0010313833 7000 70,0541 XPAR TOTAL 26 000 71,5483

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241223007115/en/

Arkema