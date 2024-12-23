AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 17 December to 20 December 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 17 December to 20 December 2024

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/17/2024

FR0010313833

7000

72,8803

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/18/2024

FR0010313833

5000

72,5681

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/19/2024

FR0010313833

7000

70,9821

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/20/2024

FR0010313833

7000

70,0541

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

26 000

71,5483

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241223007115/en/

