AFYREN Announces Its Financial Calendar for Fiscal Year 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a greentech company offering manufacturers biobased, low-carbon ingredients through a unique fermentation technology based on a circular model, announces today its financial calendar for 2025.

Indicative financial calendar1

Events

Dates

2024 Full-Year Results

Thursday March 27, 2025

Annual General Meeting

Tuesday June 17, 2025

2025 Half-Year Results

Thursday September 25, 2025

About AFYREN

AFYREN is a French greentech company launched in 2012 to meet the challenge of decarbonizing industrial supplies. Its natural, innovative and proprietary fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products, in order to replace petro-sourced ingredients typically used in many product formulations. AFYREN's 100% biobased, low-carbon and sustainable solutions can meet decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors: human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences and materials, and lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN's plug-and-play, circular technology combines sustainability and competitiveness, with no need for manufacturers to change their production processes.

The Group's first French plant, AFYREN NEOXY, a joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund, located in the Grand-Est region of France, at Saint Avold, serves mainly the European market.

AFYREN is also pursuing a project in Thailand with a world leader in the sugar industry, and is developing its presence in the Americas, following up on previously signed distribution agreements.

At the end of 2024, the AFYREN Group employed about 130 people in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. The company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions.

AFYREN is listed on the Paris Euronext Growth® exchange since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, Ticker symbol: ALAFY).

Find out more: www.afyren.com

1 Information subject to change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250115361298/en/

AFYREN

Director for ESG, Communications and Public Affairs
Caroline Petigny
caroline.petigny@afyren.com

Investor Relations
Mark Reinhard
investisseurs@afyren.com

NewCap

Investor Relations
Théo Martin / Mathilde Bohin
Tel: 01 44 71 94 94
afyren@newcap.eu

Media Relations
Nicolas Mérigeau / Gaëlle Fromaigeat
Tel: 01 44 71 94 98
afyren@newcap.eu

MC Services AG (international)

Investor Relations
Bettina Ellinghorst

Media Relations
Shaun Brown, Dr. Johanna Kobler
Tel: +49 89 210 228 0
afyren@mc-services.eu

AFYREN

