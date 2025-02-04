Werbung ausblenden

Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of voting rights

January 2025

 

 

 

76,738,691

Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,738,691

 

 

Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73 972 815

 

Previous declaration

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of voting rights

December 2024

 

 

 

76,738,691

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,738,691

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,949,915

 

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 575,540,182.50 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex 02, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250204446868/en/

Gecina

