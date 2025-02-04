Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
|
Date
|
Total number of
|
Total number of voting rights
|
January 2025
|
76,738,691
|
Total number of voting rights
|
|
|
Total number of voting rights
Previous declaration
|
Date
|
Total number of
|
Total number of voting rights
|
December 2024
|
76,738,691
|
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,738,691
|
|
|
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,949,915
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 575,540,182.50 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex 02, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
