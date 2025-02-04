Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Corporate name of the issuer: Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) 21 rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS FRANCE (ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date Total number of shares forming the share capital * Total number of voting rights * January 31, 2025 740,652,608 Total number of theoretical voting rights: 740,652,608 Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (1): 730,134,033

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of January 31, 2025, i.e. 10,518,575 shares).

