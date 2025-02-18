Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 10 February to 14 February 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 February to 14 February 2025.
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument identifier code
|
Total daily volume (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
10/02/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
3500
|
80,0117
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
11/02/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
3500
|
79,5032
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
12/02/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
3500
|
79,5029
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
13/02/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
3500
|
82,8084
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
14/02/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
3500
|
83,9606
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
17 500
|
81,1574
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250218607979/en/
Arkema