Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 10 February to 14 February 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 February to 14 February 2025.

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

10/02/2025

FR0010313833

3500

80,0117

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

11/02/2025

FR0010313833

3500

79,5032

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/02/2025

FR0010313833

3500

79,5029

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

13/02/2025

FR0010313833

3500

82,8084

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

14/02/2025

FR0010313833

3500

83,9606

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

17 500

81,1574

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250218607979/en/

Arkema

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Arkema
ARKEMA ADR/1 EO 10

onvista Premium-Artikel

Chartzeit Wochenausgabe vom 16.02.2025
US-Inflationsrate zieht wieder recht deutlich an - Warum die Börse dennoch optimistisch bleibt16. Feb. · onvista
US-Inflationsrate zieht wieder recht deutlich an - Warum die Börse dennoch optimistisch bleibt
Konzern hält eine halbe Million Bitcoin
So funktioniert die Hochrisiko-Strategie von Strategy15. Feb. · onvista
So funktioniert die Hochrisiko-Strategie von Strategy
onvista Trading-Impuls
Rio Tinto-Aktie steht kurz vor einem mittelfristigen Kaufsignal14. Feb. · onvista
Rio Tinto-Aktie steht kurz vor einem mittelfristigen Kaufsignal
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Trennung vom brasilianischen Geschäft
BASF verkauft Anstrichmittelgeschäft für 1,15 Milliarden Dollargestern, 15:21 Uhr · Reuters
BASF verkauft Anstrichmittelgeschäft für 1,15 Milliarden Dollar
Chemiekonzern
BASF verhandelt über neue Standortvereinbarung16. Feb. · dpa-AFX
BASF verhandelt über neue Standortvereinbarung
ROUNDUP/Konzernumbau: BASF verkauft Geschäft mit Bautenanstrichengestern, 16:10 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Milliardendeal: BASF verkauft Geschäft mit Bautenanstrichengestern, 15:54 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Milliardendeal: BASF verkauft Geschäft mit Bautenanstrichen
LBBW Produkt Basiswert-News
Im Überblick: Beliebte Aktien-/Index-Anleihen der LBBWWerbunggestern, 10:40 Uhr · Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
Im Überblick: Beliebte Aktien-/Index-Anleihen der LBBW
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden