Original-Research: R. STAHL AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu R. STAHL AG Unternehmen: R. STAHL AG ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5 Anlass der Studie: Update Empfehlung: BUY seit: 19.02.2025 Kursziel: EUR 25.00 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Solid preliminary FY24 numbers but soft order intake; chg. est. Topic: R. Stahl released solid preliminary FY24 figures with sales in line and adj. EBITDA slightly below our estimates. Free cashflow increased significantly due to a reduction in working capital. Preliminary FY24 sales increased 4.1% yoy to EUR 344m in line with our estimates and the company's guidance range (eNuW EUR 344m; guidance EUR 335-350m). On the other hand, Q4 sales decreased 7.9% yoy to EUR 83m due to a low backlog at the end of Q3. After a soft Q3'24, order intake continued to stay on a low level with EUR 72m (-2.8%) showing a similar pattern than last year with strong order intake in H1 and weaker demand in H2 (H1'24 EUR 181m, H2'24 EUR 147m). One reason for that was the still subdued European chemical industry but other sectors were affected as well due to the general economic slowdown and increasing political and economic uncertainties. Preliminary FY24 adj. EBITDA came in at EUR 34.4m, -10.9% yoy and slightly below our estimates (eNuW: EUR 36m, guidance EUR 35-40m). The margin decreased 1.7ppts yoy to a still solid 10% due to onetime costs from the implementation of the EXcelerate strategy program (c. EUR 3.7m in 9M'24) and higher personnel costs as a result of collective bargaining agreements. Q4 adj. EBITDA remained roughly flat yoy at EUR 6.3m (Q4'23 EUR 6.1m). FCFF improved significantly to EUR 14.7m (FY23 EUR 0.3m) thanks to a reduction in working capital. During the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath, R. Stahl increased its inventory level in order to remain able to deliver. As supply chains eased over the last year, R. Stahl managed to reduce its elevated working capital levels. We continue to like the stock, however due to the muted order intake, we reduced our estimates for FY25e. We now expect only a flat development in sales and a small decline in adj. EBITDA from a high level. The FY25e guidance will be released with the final FY24 numbers on April 10th. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 25, based on DCF.