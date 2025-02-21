Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 14 February 2025 to 20 February 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/02/2025

FR0013230612

2,345

21.2602

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/02/2025

FR0013230612

2,121

21.2725

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/02/2025

FR0013230612

906

21.5412

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/02/2025

FR0013230612

1,416

21.5640

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/02/2025

FR0013230612

3,255

22.4622

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

10,043

21.7206

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250221342082/en/

Tikehau Capital

