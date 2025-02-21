Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 14 February 2025 to 20 February 2025
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
14/02/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2,345
|
21.2602
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
17/02/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2,121
|
21.2725
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
18/02/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
906
|
21.5412
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/02/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,416
|
21.5640
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
20/02/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
3,255
|
22.4622
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
10,043
|
21.7206
|
