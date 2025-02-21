Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 14 February 2025 to 20 February 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/02/2025 FR0013230612 2,345 21.2602 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/02/2025 FR0013230612 2,121 21.2725 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/02/2025 FR0013230612 906 21.5412 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/02/2025 FR0013230612 1,416 21.5640 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/02/2025 FR0013230612 3,255 22.4622 XPAR TOTAL 10,043 21.7206

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250221342082/en/

Tikehau Capital