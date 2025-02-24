^ Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von GBC AG 24.02.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Research, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Einstufung von GBC AG zu Almonty Industries Inc. Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc. ISIN: CA0203981034 Anlass der Studie: Invitation to participate in 14th IIF Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Dear Sir or Madam, We are delighted to cordially invite you to participate online in the 14th International Investment Forum (IIF) on 25 February 2025 from 9:55 a.m. (CET). A platform for valuable insights and investment opportunities As a live online event, the International Investment Forum (IIF) offers direct access to listed companies from Europe, Australia, Canada and North America. The presenting companies come from a range of future-oriented industries, including: * Industry * Security & defence * Software & artificial intelligence * Retail & real estate * Raw materials, hydrogen & solar * Energy & sustainable technologies Four-part series with an international focus 'The 14th IIF opens our four-part conference series in 2025 and once again provides an excellent platform for investors and internationally oriented companies. With exciting participants from Europe, Asia and North America, valuable investment opportunities are opening up. Since 2021, the forum has established itself as an important meeting place for innovative ideas and strategic insights. We are already looking forward to continuing the conference series later this year.' - Manuel Hölzle, CEO of GBC AG and Chief Analyst 'Economic challenges are growing, and geopolitical factors are playing an increasingly important role. The 14th IIF is the kick-off to our four-part 2025 conference series and offers investors direct access to companies with innovative business strategies. As co-organisers, we are delighted to be able to present outstanding small and mid-caps from North America and Europe again and to continue the successful series. We also warmly welcome our new moderator Lyndsay Malchuk from Stockhouse, who will be moderating the conference day together with Matthias Greiffenberger and Julien Desrosiers.' - Mario Hose, CEO of Apaton Finance Participating companies (selection) European Lithium Ltd. (ISIN AU000000EUR7) - Australia International School Augsburg gAG (ISIN DE000A2AA1Q5) - Germany Advanced Blockchain AG (ISIN DE000A0M93V6) - Germany Naoo AG (ISIN CH1323306329) - Switzerland Terrain Minerals Ltd. (ISIN AU000000TMX0) - Australia First Phosphate Corp. (ISIN CA33611D1033) - Canada Tick Trading Software AG (ISIN DE000A35JS99) - Germany Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN DE000A0XYG76) - Germany Benton Resources Inc. (ISIN CA0832981090) - Canada Kobo Resources Inc. (ISIN CA49990B1040) - Canada dynaCERT Inc. (ISIN CA26780A1084) - Canada Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (ISIN CA3799005093) - Canada Almonty Industries Inc. (ISIN CA0203981034) - Canada Power Nickel Inc. (ISIN CA7393014062) - Canada First Nordic Metals Inc. (ISIN CA33583M1077) - Canada Thunder Gold Corp. (ISIN CA88605F1009) - Canada Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (ISIN CA25039N4084) - Canada NetraMark Holdings Inc. (ISIN CA64119M1059) - Canada Nova Pacific Metals Corp. (ISIN CA66979J1066) - Canada Element79 Gold Corp. (ISIN CA28619A2002) - Canada Registration & Participation The complete programme with presentation times for the 14th IIF on 25 February 2025 can be found here: https://ii-forum.com/timetable-14-iif/ Register now for free! * Website: www.ii-forum.com * Direct registration: htps://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qJKevGBMTgGkglL87wqwuA#/ Participation is MiFID II-compliant and free of charge. We look forward to seeing you! Your GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH team Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31829.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen: GBC AG Halderstraße 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de ++++++++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2090075 24.02.2025 CET/CEST °