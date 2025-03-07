Original-Research: CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals (von Parmantier & Cie. GmbH): BUY

^ Original-Research: CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals - from Parmantier & Cie. GmbH 07.03.2025 / 16:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Parmantier & Cie. GmbH to CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Company Name: CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals ISIN: AU000000CUV3 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 07.03.2025 Target price: 22 AU$ Target price on sight of: 12 month Last rating change: no change Analyst: Thomas Schiessle, Daniel Großjohann H1/25 with another record result - more speed + higher opportunities CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Ltd (CLINUVEL or CUV for short) has delivered convincing and record-high figures for H1/FY25, exceeding market expectations in our view. High revenue growth and controlled cost development have expanded H1/FY25-EPS by 27.4% to AU$28.1 cents. At the same time, the company is investing heavily in future growth and liquidity is increasing. We are adjusting our estimate and our target price from 19,27 to AU$ 22,00. We expect a strong newsflow (on EPP, CUV105, CUV107) and reiterate our BUY recommendation. The aim is to accelerate both development and revenue generation. Under the new strategy - with a focus on the development of three advanced clinical projects (vitiligo; ACTH, VP) - we believe the opportunity for a leap in growth is increasing, triggered by the targeted SCENESSE approval® (possibly in 2028) for the treatment of the large vitiligo patient group. The US national market will play a decisive role. The launch of "PhotoCosmetics" (non-Rx; OTC) will be an important step forward to establish a non-Rx revenue stream. In our opinion, CUV is leading the emerging industry trend towards science-based cosmetic products. The market launch of CYACÊLLE Radiant is now planned for later CY2025. Improved visibility in the user groups is an explicit objective and includes the capital market (supplemented by efficiency measures). Despite the successes in the operating business and in focusing the business model, the Board of Directors is looking for a new CEO. PCR valuation: Low valuation; Risks are product and competition related. 