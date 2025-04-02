TotalEnergies SE: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Share Capital as at March 31, 2025

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meeting March 31, 2025 2,270,057,201 2,220,588,313

The total number of voting rights amounts to 2,220,588,313, after deduction of 49,468,888 treasury shares.

