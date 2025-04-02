Werbung ausblenden

TotalEnergies SE: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Share Capital as at March 31, 2025

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meeting

March 31, 2025

2,270,057,201

2,220,588,313

The total number of voting rights amounts to 2,220,588,313, after deduction of 49,468,888 treasury shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250402257211/en/

TotalEnergies SE

