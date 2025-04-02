TotalEnergies SE: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Share Capital as at March 31, 2025
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meeting
|
March 31, 2025
|
2,270,057,201
|
2,220,588,313
The total number of voting rights amounts to 2,220,588,313, after deduction of 49,468,888 treasury shares.
