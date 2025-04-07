Mauna Kea Technologies: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital

Article L233-8-II of the Commercial Code

Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF Listing: Euronext Growth Paris

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:ALMKT):

Listing: Euronext Growth Paris

ISIN code: FR0010609263, Ticker: ALMKT

Website: www.maunakeatech.com

Date Number of shares comprising the capital in circulation Total number of voting rights Gross Total (1) Net Total (2) March 31, 2025 68,319,997 69,397,471 69,397,471

Including 200,000 new shares issued during the month as part of the equity financing facility (see press release published on July 25, 2024).

(1) The gross number of voting rights (or "theoretical" voting rights) serves as the basis for calculating the thresholds. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the AMF, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares without voting rights.

(2) The net number of voting rights (or voting rights "exercisable in General Meeting") is calculated without considering the shares with suspended voting rights. It is published for proper public information in accordance with the AMF recommendation of July 17, 2007.

