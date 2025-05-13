Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 05 May to 09 May 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 05 May to 09 May 2025
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument identifier code
|
Total daily volume (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/5/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
2400
|
66.9454
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/6/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
2400
|
65.8549
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/7/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
3200
|
65.0083
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/8/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
2800
|
64.8344
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/9/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
2400
|
66.0917
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
13,200
|
65.6745
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
