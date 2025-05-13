Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 05 May to 09 May 2025

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 05 May to 09 May 2025

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/5/2025

FR0010313833

2400

66.9454

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/6/2025

FR0010313833

2400

65.8549

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/7/2025

FR0010313833

3200

65.0083

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/8/2025

FR0010313833

2800

64.8344

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/9/2025

FR0010313833

2400

66.0917

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

13,200

65.6745

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513440126/en/

Arkema

