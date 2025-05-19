Eurofins: Purchases of Own Shares From May 12th to May 16th 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identity code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

40,000

55.7961

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

55.8178

CEUX

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

13/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

40,000

56.0874

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

13/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

55.9712

CEUX

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

14/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

80,000

54.5539

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

14/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

54.5260

CEUX

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

15/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

80,000

55.0690

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

15/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

55.0939

CEUX

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

16/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

50,000

55.5267

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

350,000

55.2337

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250519667315/en/

Eurofins

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Eurofins Scientific

onvista Premium-Artikel

Chartzeit Wochenausgabe vom 18.05.2025
Starke Woche an den Märkten - diese Faktoren sind entscheidendgestern, 20:15 Uhr · onvista
Starke Woche an den Märkten - diese Faktoren sind entscheidend
Verluste nach Zoll-Schock ausgeglichen
Kann man den Aktienmärkten wieder trauen? Fünf Experten antworten14. Mai · onvista
Ein Aktienkurs ist vor einem Dollar-Schein zu sehen.
onvista Trading-Impuls
Bayer-Aktie mit Freudensprung - wieder nur ein Strohfeuer?13. Mai · onvista
Bayer-Aktie mit Freudensprung - wieder nur ein Strohfeuer?
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel