Eurofins: Purchases of Own Shares From May 12th to May 16th 2025
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identity code of the Issuer
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
12/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
40,000
|
55.7961
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
12/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10,000
|
55.8178
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
13/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
40,000
|
56.0874
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
13/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10,000
|
55.9712
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
14/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
80,000
|
54.5539
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
14/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20,000
|
54.5260
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
15/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
80,000
|
55.0690
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
15/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20,000
|
55.0939
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
16/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
50,000
|
55.5267
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
350,000
|
55.2337
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
Eurofins