Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 12 May to 16 May 2025
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 12 May to 16 May 2025
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument identifier code
|
Total daily volume (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/12/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
2400
|
70.7740
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/13/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
2400
|
70.6054
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/14/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
2800
|
69.0104
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/15/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
2400
|
68.5730
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/16/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
5000
|
67.4378
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
15,000
|
68.9536
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
