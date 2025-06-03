Original-Research: Datagroup SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft)...

^ Original-Research: Datagroup SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 03.06.2025 / 16:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Datagroup SE Company Name: Datagroup SE ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Hold from: 03.06.2025 Target price: 58 Last rating change: Analyst: Sebastian Droste Strong order uptick in Q2 On 27 May 2025, Datagroup released its Q2 financial results and confirmed its guidance for FY 2024/2025. Revenue growth was strong and in line with our expectation. Revenues in Q2 increased by 10.1% yoy. The increase was supported by solid order intake in the CORBOX core business, successful acquisition of new customers, and additional cross- and upselling contracts. Furthermore, the company benefited from a higher share of hardware in the service mix. However, the shift toward hardware likely diluted margins due to its typically lower profitability. At the same time, ongoing investments in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud services continued to support the strategic positioning but weighed on earnings. The EBIT margin declined slightly from 8.3% to 8.1%, in line with our estimate. Cash flow from operating activities was weaker due to higher trade receivables. Importantly, the public tender offer by KKR remains a key development. If the 80% or 90% acceptance thresholds are reached by 6 June 2025, the offer price will increase to EUR 56.50 or EUR 58.00 per share, respectively. Delisting will proceed after settlement. We change our target price to EUR 58, in line with the public offer and change our rating to Hold. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32788.pdf For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2149928 03.06.2025 CET/CEST °