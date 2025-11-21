Original-Research: GFT Technologies SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktges...

^ Original-Research: GFT Technologies SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 21.11.2025 / 17:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to GFT Technologies SE Company Name: GFT Technologies SE ISIN: DE0005800601 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 21.11.2025 Target price: 32 Last rating change: Analyst: Sebastian Droste CMD: Reshaping for AI growth On November 18, GFT held its CMD, where management showcased several AI projects that it has successfully delivered in partnership with some of their clients, which further strengthened our confidence in the company's AI capabilities. GFT is positioning itself as an AI-enabled transformation partner, with concrete productivity gains already visible in software development, process automation and large core-modernization projects. Management also emphasized that 2026-2027 will still be transition years, with margin improvement expected from 2026 and a return to growth anticipated from 2027 onward. Currently, all other GFT units (except GFT UK and Software Solutions) are growing in the low double-digit range. Also, on November 13, GFT released its Q3/9M financial results and confirmed its guidance. Revenue growth was stable (5.0% yoy cc in 9M) and in line with our expectation, supported by strong contributions from Insurance, Industry & Others, Latin America, North America, APAC, rising Wynxx adoption, and initial Megawork cross-selling. Weakness in Continental Europe and the sharp decline in the UK remained key challenges. The adjusted EBIT margin fell from 8.4% to 7.0%, in line with our estimate, driven by the UK and Software Solutions turnaround, higher personnel costs and FX. The company reiterated its 2025 guidance, which is in line with our estimates, with strength expected from the Americas and AI demand. In our view, the investment case continues to be supported by structural AI-driven growth, strong positioning in key markets and the prospect of margin recovery once the UK stabilizes. We leave our target price unchanged at EUR 32 and confirm our Buy recommendation. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=504c85ed858168fc657513b14f2c0eb4 For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=d0e06ace-c6f2-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2234468 21.11.2025 CET/CEST °