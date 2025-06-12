Sopra Steria Group: Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as at 31 May 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority), Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby informs its shareholders that the number of shares and voting rights as at 31 May 2025 are:

  • Total number of shares: 20,547,701
  • Theoretical number of voting rights: 26,592,712
  • Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 25,571,619

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250612998505/en/

Investor Relations
Sopra Steria Group
Olivier Psaume
investors@soprasteria.com
+33.1.40.67.68.16

Press Relations
Image Sept
Caroline Simon-Phélip
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33.1.53.70.74.65

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Sopra Steria Group

onvista Premium-Artikel

Analyse der US-Investmentbank
Morgan-Stanley-Studie zeigt unscheinbare KI-Profiteureheute, 16:27 Uhr · onvista
Das Logo von Shake Shack an einem Gebäude.
Exklusive Analyse zu Ausschüttungen
Bei diesen drei Aktien aus dem Euro Stoxx ist die Dividende gefährdet09. Juni · onvista-Partners
Bei diesen drei Aktien aus dem Euro Stoxx ist die Dividende gefährdet
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe 08.06.2025
Inflationszahlen voraus: Kommt die Zinssenkung doch nicht?08. Juni · onvista
Inflationszahlen voraus: Kommt die Zinssenkung doch nicht?
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Aktien New York Ausblick
Wall Street mit Verlusten erwartet - Boeing nach Flugzeugabsturz unter Druckheute, 15:01 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Wall Street mit Verlusten erwartet - Boeing nach Flugzeugabsturz unter Druck
Softwaretitel im Fokus
Oracle-Stärke zieht SAP kaum mitheute, 08:42 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Oracle-Stärke zieht SAP kaum mit
Wegen US-Politik
Deutsche Firmen wollen weg von US-Clouds - heimische Anbieter bevorzugtgestern, 15:21 Uhr · Reuters
Deutsche Firmen wollen weg von US-Clouds - heimische Anbieter bevorzugt
US-Börsen
Amerikanische Aktien steigen am Tag neuer China-Handelsgespräche09. Juni · dpa-AFX
Amerikanische Aktien steigen am Tag neuer China-Handelsgespräche
Beteiligungs-Gesellschaft
Prosus rechnet dank Tencent-Beitrag mit rund doppelt so viel Gewinngestern, 19:44 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Prosus rechnet dank Tencent-Beitrag mit rund doppelt so viel Gewinn
Weitere Artikel