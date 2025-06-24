Original-Research: Netfonds AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: Netfonds AG - from NuWays AG 24.06.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Netfonds AG Company Name: Netfonds AG ISIN: DE000A1MME74 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 24.06.2025 Target price: EUR 78.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow Strong start into FY25 // Guidance upgrade; chg Netfonds reported promising Q1 figures indicating that the com<pany is well on track to achieve its FY25 guidance. In detail: Gross sales came in at EUR 64.5m (+15% yoy), above our estimate of EUR 62,9m. Key driver was again the AuA growth that stood at EUR 28.5bn after Q1 (vs EUR 28.3bn in FY24) in line with our estimates (eNuW: EUR 28.5bn). Thanks to scale effects, material expenses should have declined relatively to sales to 81.4% (vs 83.1% in Q1´24) resulting in net sales of EUR 12.0m (26% yoy vs eNuW: EUR 11.6m). EBITDA stood at EUR 2.8m (211% yoy), above our estimates of EUR 2.4m, mainly driven by the sound topline development. OPEX should have come in as expected (eNuW: EUR 6.0m personnel expenses and EUR 3.2m other OPEX. EBT came in at EUR 1.4m (vs EUR -0.4 in Q1´24y vs eNuW: EUR 1.1m) as a result of stable D&A (eNuW: EUR 1.0m) and a financial result that is burdened by the interest for the bond (eNuW: EUR -0.4m). Overall, Q1 figures mark a strong start into the year. On the back of EUR 28.5bn AuA in Q1´24, topline should continue to grow in Q2 as AuA growth usually materializes with a delay of one quarter. Even better, Netfonds announced that AuA reached a new record level of EUR 29.3bn, which gives us already visibility into Q3. As we expect the more profitable AuM to grow more dynamically, this alone should expand EBITDA margins. As the anticipated growth should be strongly supported by Netfonds proprietary 360° finfire platform, Netfonds should enjoy the typical scale effects of a growing platform business. Moreover, finfire is seen to fuel the consolidation of the insurance broker market that is, in contrary to the investment adviser market, still highly fragmented. Consequently, we continue to consider finfire to remain the Groups key mid- to long-term growth and scalability driver. For FY25 we still expect EUR 263m gross sales, EUR 54.7m net sales and an EBITDA of EUR 16.2m. While the renewed topline guidance of EUR 260-270m gross sales and EUR 52.5-54m net sales is broadly in line we consider the EBITDA guidance of EUR 12-13.5m that is not meeting our expectation, as rather conservative with room for an update until eoy. BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 78.00, based on DCF. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32902.pdf For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2159332 24.06.2025 CET/CEST °