Werbung ausblenden

Getlink SE: Shuttle Traffic in June 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Infrastruktur

Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET):

In June 2025, LeShuttle Freight carried 93,726 trucks, down 4% compared to June 2024. Since 1 January, close to 600,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on board the Shuttles.

LeShuttle carried 215,751 passenger vehicles in June, down 1% compared to June 2024. Close to 1,000,000 passenger vehicles have been transported since 1 January.

 

 

June 25

June 24

Change

Jan-June 2025

Jan-June 2024

Change

Truck Shuttles

Trucks

93,726

97,501

-4%

591,746

601,710

-2%

Passenger Shuttles

Passenger vehicles*

215,751

216,772

-1%

985,847

967,962

+2%

* Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

The July traffic figures will be published on Thursday 7 August 2025 before the market opens.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, more than 518 million people and more than 106 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern. https://www.getlinkgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250706596352/en/

Press contacts:
Anne-Sophie de Faucigny: +33 (0)6.46.01.52.86
Laurence Bault: +33 (0)6.83.61.89.96

Analyst and investor contact:
Virginie Rousseau: +33 (0)6.77.41.03.39
Dana Badaoui: +33 (0)6.80.01.39.46

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Getlink SE
GETLINK ADR EO-,40
Werbung ausblenden

onvista Premium-Artikel

Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Die großen US-Aktien sind zu teuergestern, 08:30 Uhr · Acatis
Die großen US-Aktien sind zu teuer
Edelmetall im Fokus
Neue Kaufwelle im Goldpreis gestartet - diese Kursmarken sind nun wichtig03. Juli · onvista
Neue Kaufwelle im Goldpreis gestartet - diese Kursmarken sind nun wichtig
Kryptowährungen
Mit diesen Aktien kannst du auf Bitcoin setzen02. Juli · onvista
Bitcoin und Dollar-Noten sind zu sehen
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden