Original-Research: Intershop Communications AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapital...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: Intershop Communications AG - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

29.07.2025 / 15:28 CET/CEST
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Intershop
Communications AG

     Company Name:               Intershop Communications AG
     ISIN:                       DE000A254211

     Reason for the research:    Update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       29.07.2025
     Target price:               2.30
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Sebastian Droste

Guidance cut but AI and restructuring offer upside

On July 23, Intershop released its H1 2025 financial results and lowered its
guidance for the full year. Revenue development was weak (H1 revenues -9.5%
yoy to EUR 17.2m) and came in below our expectations. The decline was driven
by weak new customer business, a significant drop in incoming cloud orders,
and the expiration of a major customer contract. Service revenues fell
sharply due to project transfers and delays in a large project requiring
extra resources and provisions. Negative currency effects further weighed on
performance. The company now guides revenues to decline by 10.0%-15.0% yoy
(previously 5.0%-10.0%) and expects a negative EBIT in the low single-digit
EUR million range, implying a margin of around -5% to -7%, both below our
estimates. The downgrade reflects demand weakness and Professional Services
cost overruns. Positively, management pointed to cost-saving measures,
stronger partner collaboration, and new AI-driven features to support
growth. Despite those headwinds, the investment case is supported by a
growing cloud share and AI-driven solutions, which should strengthen
scalability and competitiveness. We decrease our target price to EUR 2.3
(previously EUR 3.2) and confirm our Buy recommendation.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=db21ba48addbb1e3287c017c0c74c3ea
For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

