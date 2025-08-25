Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktges...

Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG

25.08.2025
Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

25.08.2025
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Daldrup & Söhne AG
AG

     Company Name:               Daldrup & Söhne AG
     ISIN:                       DE0007830572

     Reason for the research:    Update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       25.08.2025
     Target price:               20.00
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

The next major contract

Following the award of a major EU-wide geothermal energy contract last
month, Daldrup can once again announce that it has won a big contract in the
double-digit million Euro range: The company has been awarded a contract as
general contractor worth around EUR 16.8m by Amperland Thermalwärme GmbH
("ATW"), based in Olching, northwest of Munich. Daldrup will drill two
deflected deep geothermal wells with drilling lengths of around 2,430 meters
and 3,300 meters on the site of the Geiselbullach cogeneration plant. Work
on the construction of the drilling site is scheduled to begin in September
2025. According to the schedule, drilling is to be carried out from December
2025 to May 2026.
As a result, we have increased our estimates in particular for FY 2026: We
estimate sales of EUR 88.7m (old: EUR 73.7m) and EBIT of EUR 12.3m (old: EUR
8.7m). Since the drilling will once again take place in the greater Munich
area and the drilling equipment can be transported over short distances, we
expect cost advantages for both Daldrup and the client. The company is
already in talks with other potential municipal and private-sector clients.
ATW has received a grant of EUR 8.8m for the financial implementation of the
geothermal project. The money comes from the Federal Government's Effective
Heating Networks (BEW) program.

We therefore confirm our buy recommendation and target price of EUR 20.00.



