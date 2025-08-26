Arkema: Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)
|
Total number of Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)
|
July 31, 2025
|
76,060,831
|
95,122,234
|
94,437,356
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250826063495/en/
Arkema
