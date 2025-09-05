Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE - from NuWays AG 05.09.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Cantourage Group SE Company Name: Cantourage Group SE ISIN: DE000A3DSV01 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 05.09.2025 Target price: EUR 10.50 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Regulatory uncertainty and oversupply weighing on momentum Cantourage remains on a stable growth trajectory, supported by strong international momentum and continued demand in its home-turf Germany. Despite intensifying pricing pressures in certain market segments, especially the low and mid price segment, due to a strongly increased offering from several competitors, management continues to expect high growth. Yet, the company has not issued a concrete FY guidance; eNuW: EUR 89m, +72% yoy. At the same time, regulatory uncertainty is beginning to weigh on sentiment. The Federal Ministry of Health is currently evaluating measures that could restrict telemedicine-based cannabis prescriptions and limit the mail-order distribution channel. While the direct impact would be limited (telecan has no notable top-line contribution), these proposals, if enacted, may constrain access for patients and impact sector dynamics. Due to the uncertainties, cannabis focused pharmacies are demonstrating more cautious order behavior. In light of this, Cantourage is fine-tuning its go-to-market strategy in Germany, increasingly focusing on more premium strains. Different picture outside of Germany. Next to Germany, Cantourage is also active in the UK and Poland, which both demonstrate continued strong demand growth, largely due to being in a much earlier market phase. In Poland, Cantourage has expanded its product registrations, with the first export to the country scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025. The local market, which experienced a steep decline in demand in 2024 following regulatory tightening around telemedicine, is now showing clear signs of recovery. Management expects Poland to contribute meaningfully to revenue from 2026 onward, with additional product approvals in the pipeline. In the United Kingdom, Cantourage has firmly established itself as a significant player. The UK subsidiary is on track to deliver approximately 150% revenue growth year-over-year, supported by an expanding product range and consistent patient uptake. Over 1.5 tonnes of medical cannabis have already been supplied in 2025, with a growing portfolio of more than 30 SKUs now active in the market. The UK is emerging as a vital growth engine, providing scale and attractive margins. Importantly, CEO Philip Schetter has returned to his role after a short personal break in August. His return comes at a pivotal moment as Cantourage navigates evolving market dynamics and regulatory uncertainties in Germany while accelerating its international expansion. Trading at 0.5x EV/sales FY25e, the current valuation reflects an unjustified discount to the share's fair value. In light of the temporarily increasing uncertainty, we trim estimates and lower our PT to EUR 10.50 (old: EUR 13) based on DCF but confirm our BUY rating. The recent 51% acquisition of Remexian Pharma by US-listed High Tide should provide additional valuation support as the purchase price implies an EV/sales multiple of 0.84x. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=83fd8e51da0374c97c855a318dd1c5c9 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2193430 05.09.2025 CET/CEST °